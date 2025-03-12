ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Up 343.4% in February

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 343.4% from the February 13th total of 493,900 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,451 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 5.41% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 645,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,643. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.09.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 114.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

