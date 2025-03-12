Immunocore’s (IMCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 149.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Immunocore Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Shares of IMCR opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.79. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $4,868,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 328,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

