Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Immersion had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 28.08%.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,397. Immersion has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

