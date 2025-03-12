IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $426.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $552.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.27.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.