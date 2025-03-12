Idaho Trust Bank Sells 1,810 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Idaho Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,759,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

