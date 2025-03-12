Idaho Trust Bank Reduces Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Idaho Trust Bank lowered its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 468.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 364,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300,489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,250,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9,260.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

