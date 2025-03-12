Idaho Trust Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Idaho Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,067,000 after buying an additional 524,437 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,482,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,374,000.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $188.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.62.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

