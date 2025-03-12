Idaho Trust Bank Purchases 1,778 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

