Idaho Trust Bank Purchases 1,193 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Idaho Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.5% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

