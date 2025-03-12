ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 410,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 321,728 shares.The stock last traded at $86.23 and had previously closed at $87.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

ICF International Stock Down 1.1 %

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average of $138.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

