Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 604,000 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the February 13th total of 5,668,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.5 days.
Huaneng Power International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HUNGF remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huaneng Power International
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.