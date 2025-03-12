Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 604,000 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the February 13th total of 5,668,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HUNGF remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

