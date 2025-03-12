Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Takes $11.75 Million Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 476,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

