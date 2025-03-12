Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Makes New $528,000 Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,676 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,271,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,235,000 after purchasing an additional 615,591 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,164.4% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 468,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 448,184 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 365,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 302.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

