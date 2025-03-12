Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $258,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 55,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

