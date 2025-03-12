Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.82 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $597.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

