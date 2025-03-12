Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 277,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 57,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

