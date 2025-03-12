Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,130 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $167.25. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

