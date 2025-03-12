Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $823.95 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

