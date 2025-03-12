Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.62.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Hologic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

