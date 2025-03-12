Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,758.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

TUR opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

