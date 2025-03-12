Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 928,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 171,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

