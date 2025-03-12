Hollencrest Capital Management Has $89.35 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $89,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,926.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

