Hollencrest Capital Management Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 821,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

