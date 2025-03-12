Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 2.2 %

KDP opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

