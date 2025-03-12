Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

