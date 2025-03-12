Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 40,146 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.