Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 2,174 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

