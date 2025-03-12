Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 45 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $10,163,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,505 shares of company stock worth $22,290,507 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $331.93 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.89. The firm has a market cap of $616.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
