Holger Bartel Sells 4,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 20th, Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $454,914.61.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.69. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

