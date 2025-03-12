Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Up 12.6% – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.80). 3,533,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,837,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.69) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

