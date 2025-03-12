Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $35.90. 8,891,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 13,171,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 78,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $2,314,121.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,896.72. The trade was a 41.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,626. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 969,191 shares of company stock worth $34,005,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.