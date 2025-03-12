Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

HILS opened at GBX 1,909.78 ($24.73) on Wednesday. Hill & Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,734 ($22.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,330 ($30.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,900.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.71.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.