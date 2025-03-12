Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,560 ($33.14) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Shares of LON:HIK traded down GBX 42 ($0.54) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,062 ($26.70). The stock had a trading volume of 352,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,163. The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,175.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,013.78. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,750 ($22.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,360 ($30.55).

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

