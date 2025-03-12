Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,560 ($33.14) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.
