HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $181,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 292,061 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

