HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 37,094 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,445,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $150,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.