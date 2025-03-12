HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 324,602 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,656,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,602 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $165,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. This represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,324,191.46. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,146 shares of company stock worth $20,456,524 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %
KO stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.59%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
