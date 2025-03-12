HighTower Advisors LLC Has $469.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $469,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.92 and a 200-day moving average of $391.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

