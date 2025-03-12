HighTower Advisors LLC Has $226.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,134,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.