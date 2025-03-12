HighTower Advisors LLC Has $138.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $138,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
