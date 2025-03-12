HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 97,980 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,980 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $396,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after buying an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $336,231,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,498,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $368.49 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.50 and a 200-day moving average of $400.03. The firm has a market cap of $366.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.