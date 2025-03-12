HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 6,819,239 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 209.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819,239 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $279,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
