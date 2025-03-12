HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. HgCapital Trust had a net margin of 91.03% and a return on equity of 11.93%.
HgCapital Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HGT stock traded up GBX 3.65 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 519.65 ($6.73). 126,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,900. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 446 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 521.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 520.08.
HgCapital Trust Company Profile
With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.
Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HgCapital Trust
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.