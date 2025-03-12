Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,438,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 323,028 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,909.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 311,167 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 84,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,815,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

