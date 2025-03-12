Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Heart Test Laboratories to post earnings of ($2.53) per share for the quarter.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heart Test Laboratories to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

