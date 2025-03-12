Head to Head Survey: Pamt (PAMT) and The Competition

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pamt to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.77 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 19.49

This table compares Pamt and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pamt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pamt and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1819 1630 39 2.37

Pamt presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Pamt’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pamt competitors beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Pamt Company Profile

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

