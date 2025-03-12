Head-To-Head Comparison: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) vs. Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 0.27% 14.53% 4.44% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $599.11 million 0.72 $25.78 million $0.82 3.98 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Extraction Oil & Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TETRA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TETRA Technologies and Extraction Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.74%. Given TETRA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

