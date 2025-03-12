Head-To-Head Comparison: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) versus Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Aura Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $182.95 million 9.89 -$135.89 million ($3.10) -15.21 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$76.41 million ($1.73) -4.26

Profitability

Aura Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aura Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -103.64% -55.86% -39.28% Aura Biosciences N/A -41.57% -36.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Aura Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 1 3.00 Aura Biosciences 0 0 5 2 3.29

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.03%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.08%. Given Aura Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Tarsus Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates. Its lead candidate is bel-sar, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of patients with primary choroidal melanoma and other ocular oncology indications, as well as in early-stage clinical development in bladder cancer. The company also focuses on assessing the safety and efficacy of bel-sar in treating a range of other solid tumors, including bladder cancer as an alternative to bacillus calmetteguérin therapy. Aura Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

