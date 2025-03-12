Head-To-Head Analysis: Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) versus Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Worksport”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.67 billion 1.84 $185.60 million $2.21 16.79 Worksport $6.40 million 2.96 -$14.93 million ($0.66) -0.87

Analyst Recommendations

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Worksport 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Worksport has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 204.82%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 11.12% 120.81% 17.99% Worksport -242.68% -85.53% -58.92%

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Worksport on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

