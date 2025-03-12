HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of CDTX Q1 Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($5.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cidara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($14.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($16.66) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.73) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, WBB Securities boosted their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by ($0.10). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

