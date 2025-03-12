HC Wainwright Has Negative Estimate for ALTO FY2025 Earnings

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alto Ingredients in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.
Alto Ingredients Stock Down 0.7 %
Alto Ingredients stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.
